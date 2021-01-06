SC coronavirus cases pass 4,000; 243 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,037 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 71 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.
Reported Wednesday, January 06, 2021 1:25 p.m. Data as of Monday, January 04, 2021 11:59 p.m.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 306,204, probable cases to 27,031, confirmed deaths to 5,139, and 443 probable deaths.
Here are new cases in our counties:
Darlington – 51
Dillon – 26
Florence – 146
Georgetown – 17
Horry – 243
Marion – 29
Marlboro – 9
Other counties: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
Percent Positive: 30.9%
For more information, please click here.