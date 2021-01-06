SC coronavirus cases pass 4,000; 243 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,037 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 71 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

Reported Wednesday, January 06, 2021 1:25 p.m. Data as of Monday, January 04, 2021 11:59 p.m.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 306,204, probable cases to 27,031, confirmed deaths to 5,139, and 443 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 51

Dillon – 26

Florence – 146

Georgetown – 17

Horry – 243

Marion – 29

Marlboro – 9

Percent Positive: 30.9%

