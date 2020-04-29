SC coronavirus death toll surpasses 200; 130 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, S.C.- DHEC on Wednesday announced 130 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases by county are listed below:

Florence: 9 new (288 total)

Horry: 0 new (211 total)

Marion: 0 new (32 total)

Dillon: 3 new (47 total)

Marlboro: 1 new (43 total)

Darlington: 3 new (114 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (40 total)

New cases in other counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (1), Greenville (26), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (3), Lexington (9), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (9)