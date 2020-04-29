SC coronavirus death toll surpasses 200; 130 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, S.C.- DHEC on Wednesday announced 130 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,881 and those who have died to 203.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
New cases by county are listed below:
Florence: 9 new (288 total)
Horry: 0 new (211 total)
Marion: 0 new (32 total)
Dillon: 3 new (47 total)
Marlboro: 1 new (43 total)
Darlington: 3 new (114 total)
Georgetown: 0 new (40 total)
New cases in other counties:
Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (1), Greenville (26), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (3), Lexington (9), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (9)
Hospital Bed Capacity
As of this morning, 4,480 hospital beds are available and 6,932 are utilized, which is a 60.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,932 beds currently used, 311 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Testing in South Carolina
As of April 28, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,862 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,963 were positive and 12,899 were negative. A total of 54,217 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.