SC Dept of Education takes down COVID-19 complaint form

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Education took down its COVID-19 complaint form that allowed families and educators to report COVID-19 violations in schools.

SC for Ed tweeted Tuesday night that the organization is disappointed in the decision to remove the form.

SC Department of Education deactivated the form stack for referring covid violations in schools. We are disappointed in this decision as it gave school staff members some measure of comfort to know they had an outlet for concerns. @EducationSC can you tell us why this happened? pic.twitter.com/F2J9w6fmlq — SCforED (@SCforEd) January 6, 2021

“We are disappointed in this decision as it gave school staff members some measure of comfort to know they had an outlet for concerns,” SC for Ed said.

In a reply to the tweet, the department of education said the form was removed due to privacy concerns over the amount of Freedom of Information Act requests from media outlets.

“We received an unprecedented number of FOIA requests from news outlets that compromised the privacy of families and educators that submitted complaints. Unfortunately, state FOIA laws require us to disclose the vast majority of submitted info.”

The department of education said feedback can be left directly to the agency by calling 802-734-8500 or email info@ed.sc.gov.