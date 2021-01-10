SC for ED asking to remain remote after rising COVID-19 cases

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina for Education, a teacher’s advocacy group, is asking for classes to remain virtual and for remote learning to begin in-person districts after rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to a social media post from SC for ED, DHEC defines ‘high spread’ as anything over 200 cases per 100,000 for a two week period. Every school district in the state is seeing over twice that amount, and many are seeing over seven times that amount, with the Upstate seeing some of the highest cases in the entire county, according to the post.

The post claims that despite these rising numbers, many school districts chose to put their teachers and students in harm’s way.

The group praises districts that have chosen to remain virtual and urges other districts to do the same citing scientific data and the rise in the number of cases as their reasons. They are asking districts to wait until there is a significant drop in numbers before returning to in-person learning.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials are also called upon in the post to prioritize the health and safety of the state’s citizens by organizing a clear pathway for the vaccine, mandating mask-wearing, and supporting virtual learning.

You can read the full post below:

Please consider taking action in order to keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/5BtfhsI21L — SCforED (@SCforEd) January 10, 2021

LATEST HEADLINES: