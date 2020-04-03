SC Gov.: DHEC to return to listing COVID-19 cases by ZIP code, provide estimate of those likely infected, untested

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will return to listing COVID-19 cases by specific ZIP code and will start providing an estimate of those likely infected and untested in those same ZIP codes.

“Starting today, I have directed @scdhec to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed #covid19 cases by local zip code,” Gov. McMaster said in a Twitter post around 8:30 a.m. Friday. This post also says DHEC will begin providing “the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.”

“Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest,” Gov. McMaster’s twitter post says. “It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of #covid19.”

DHEC first released state coronavirus case numbers by ZIP code on Friday, March 27. This information included the total number of cases by county as well as the number of cases for ZIP codes within that county.

On Monday, March 30, DHEC released updated information for coronavirus cases numbers. This data included the number of cases in each county and a list of the ZIP codes in that county that had at least one case.

DHEC’s latest data for cases by ZIP code provides numbers of cases by counties and lists the ZIP codes in that county that have at least one case. The latest numbers are as of April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. and reflect cases from March 19 to April 1, 2020.

Based on DHEC’s latest data, Horry County has 44 cases in these ZIP codes:

29511

29526

29527

29545

29566

29568

29569

29575

29576

29577

29582

29588

Florence County has 26 cases in these ZIP codes:

29501

29505

29506

29541

29583

29591

Darlington County has 15 cases in these ZIP codes:

29540

29550

29593

Georgetown County also has 15 cases in the following ZIP codes:

29440

29554

29576

29585

Chesterfield County has 10 cases in these ZIP codes:

29101

29520

29709

29728

29741

Marion County has two cases in the 29574 ZIP code, Marlboro County has three cases in the 29512 ZIP code and Dillon County has one case in the 29547 ZIP code.

Charleston County has the most cases in the state at 226, followed by Richland County with 190 cases and Greenville County with 146 cases.

DHEC notes that ZIP codes may cross county boundaries and that “data are provisional and subject to change.”

“There are many people within our communities who have the virus and have never been tested, and because of this, we’ll never have information that accurately represents every case of COVID-19,” DHEC says. “Regardless of the number of reported cases within an area, all South Carolinians

should take seriously the recommended precautions for protecting against this disease. This geographic listing by ZIP code is a reference to reported positive cases, but it doesn’t account for likely cases of COVID-19 within a community.”

