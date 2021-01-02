SC officials: Masks are crucial as vaccine rollout continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state health official says South Carolina could prevent 450 deaths over the next three months if everyone wears masks.

Department of Health and Environmental Control interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler on Saturday emphasized the importance of wearing masks to slow down the virus, even as vaccines for COVID-19 have begun to be distributed.

More than 4,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to nearly 288,000.

Officials also announced 84 more deaths, boosting that total to at least 4,968. Nearly 2,000 people are hospitalized with the virus.

