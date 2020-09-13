SC public health officials roll out vaccine system upgrade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As officials make plans for the future dissemination of a coronavirus vaccine, South Carolina’s public health department is rolling out a new network to help manage and keep track of all of the state’s vaccine-related information.

Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said Sunday that the Statewide Immunization Online Network would help immunization providers keep track of inventory and give state agency the ability to address coverage rates.

Officials said the system would also provide patient reminders and a portal where patients can access their immunization records.

