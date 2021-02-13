SC seniors concerned, sympathetic about teacher vaccinations

Signs line the pathway to a COVID-19 vaccine site operated by PRISMA Health in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a proposal to open vaccination to tens of thousands of the state’s teachers, potentially meaning delays for older South Carolinians already awaiting appointments.

The state Senate unanimously voted Tuesday to allow teachers, regardless of age, to begin scheduling vaccinations.

The measure also requires districts to offer in-person classes five days a week after spring break.

Gov. Henry McMaster wants in-person classes to resume but favors prioritizing vaccines for those 65 and older.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 7,000 people in the state since the pandemic erupted.