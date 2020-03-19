SC tax filing extension doesn’t affect federal tax filing deadline

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina is offering taxpayers more time to file state returns and pay what they may owe, but that doesn’t likely mean you have any extra time to file your taxes this year.

The state’s Department of Revenue announced Tuesday that state tax return filings and payments are due June 1 instead of Apr. 1. Samantha Slapnik, who owns Liberty Tax Service locations in Carolina Forest and Surfside Beach, says that probably doesn’t mean you have more time.

Slapnik says the main issue is the federal government, which has only extended the amount of time to pay taxes, not file them. That means, as of now, federal filings are still due on Apr. 15, which isn’t helpful since federal and state taxes are usually filed together.

Slapnik says the IRS is still processing refunds electronically, so you should file now to get any refund as soon as possible.

“Those extensions are extensions to pay, so if you are having trouble with hours at work, the paychecks aren’t rolling in like they were, especially here hospitality-wise,” said Slapnik. “We’ve got a lot of families that are going to start to struggle, but they do have those extensions to pay.”

The federal tax payment deadline has been extended to July 15. and ou can still file for a six-month tax filing extension, just like in any other year.