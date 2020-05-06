SC to test all residents and staff at nursing homes for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Wednesday it will test residents and staff for COVID-19 at every nursing home in the state.

“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities,” Director Rick Toomey said. “Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.

The tests will be administered in a phased approach beginning next week, DHEC said. Approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at all 194 nursing homes in the state will get tested, starting May 11 with about 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities.

Testing is expected to be completed by the end of May. Tuesday, News13 reported the local facilities with at least one confirmed case.