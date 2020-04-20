SCDC: Inmate at SC prison tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — An inmate at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said.

The 69-year-old inmate has underlying health conditions and is serving a life sentence, SCDC said. The inmate was tested Friday and results came back positive Sunday. The inmate was placed in isolation and is now being treated at a hospital.

SCDC said the unit the inmate lives in is now under quarantine and 121 inmates that live there are being monitored.

SCDC received a positive COVID-19 test result late today for a 69-year-old inmate at Kirkland R&E Center. He was tested Friday and has been in isolation since. He is now being treated in a local hospital, and his family has been notified. Details here: https://t.co/ZkR9kZC1Hl — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 20, 2020

SCDC is doing a contact investigation to find out which inmates and staff members were in close contact with him, and will then quarantine and monitor them for 14 days.

Inmates and staff were given two masks and are encouraged to wear them when coming in close contact with anyone else, and they also have plenty of access to soap and sanitizer, SCDC said.

SCDC said 24 inmates in the system have been tested, with 22 coming back negative, one coming back positive, and one pending results.

According to SCDC, this is the first inmate to test positive for COVID-19.

