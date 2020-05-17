SCDHEC: 163 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 5 more deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385, according to SCDHEC.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon (1), Horry (1), Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1), the state health department said.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Allendale (2), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (6), Dillon (5), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (5), Greenville (38), Horry (5), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (2), Lee (5), Lexington (9), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (3)