SCDHEC: 180 new COVID-19 cases in state, death toll increases by 9

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine additional deaths Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,253 and those who have died to 166, according to SCDHEC.

The state health department noted in its daily press release that one previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been confirmed and added back into the state’s total number of deaths.*

According to the state health department, the deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley (2), Colleton (1), Florence (2*), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and one middle-aged individual from Lee county (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (19), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (9), Colleton (2), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (16), Georgetown (2), Greenville (6), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (5), Lee (3), Lexington (18), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (7), York (4)

Latest Headlines