SCDHEC: 312 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Sunday update

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 312 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,861 and those who have died to 494, according to SCDHEC.

All seven deaths were in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Hampton (1), Marlboro (1), and York (1), DHEC said.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (12), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (15), Colleton (4), Darlington (11), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (89), Greenwood (7), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (8), Richland (28), Spartanburg (23), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (3), York (7)