Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Risk for severe thunderstorms overnight tonight

SCDHEC announces 136 new cases of COVID-19 in state

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120, according to SCDHEC.

The death was in a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County, health officials say.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

  • Abbeville 2
  • Aiken 2
  • Anderson 2
  • Beaufort 6
  • Berkeley 8
  • Charleston 5
  • Chester 1
  • Chesterfield 1
  • Clarendon 3
  • Darlington 6
  • Dillon 3
  • Dorchester 4
  • Edgefield 1
  • Florence 22
  • Georgetown 1
  • Greenville 5
  • Greenwood 2
  • Horry 9
  • Kershaw 2
  • Lancaster 6
  • Laurens 1
  • Lee 2
  • Lexington 3
  • Marion 2
  • Marlboro 3
  • Orangeburg 2
  • Pickens 1
  • Richland 25
  • Saluda 2
  • Spartanburg 2
  • Williamsburg 1
  • York 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories