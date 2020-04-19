SCDHEC announces 136 new cases of COVID-19 in state

COLUMBIA, SC – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120, according to SCDHEC.
The death was in a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County, health officials say.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
–
- Abbeville 2
- Aiken 2
- Anderson 2
- Beaufort 6
- Berkeley 8
- Charleston 5
- Chester 1
- Chesterfield 1
- Clarendon 3
- Darlington 6
- Dillon 3
- Dorchester 4
- Edgefield 1
- Florence 22
- Georgetown 1
- Greenville 5
- Greenwood 2
- Horry 9
- Kershaw 2
- Lancaster 6
- Laurens 1
- Lee 2
- Lexington 3
- Marion 2
- Marlboro 3
- Orangeburg 2
- Pickens 1
- Richland 25
- Saluda 2
- Spartanburg 2
- Williamsburg 1
- York 1