SCDHEC announces 136 new cases of COVID-19 in state

COLUMBIA, SC – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,377 and those who have died to 120, according to SCDHEC.

The death was in a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County, health officials say.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

