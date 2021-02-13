DHEC announces 1,561 new cases of coronavirus; 101 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,561 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 423,711, probable cases to 59,429, confirmed deaths to 7,072, and 839 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 18

Dillon – 10

Florence – 46

Georgetown – 6

Horry – 101

Marion – 9

Marlboro – 6

Percent Positive: 6.4%

