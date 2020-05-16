SCDHEC announces 276 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Saturday

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and no additional deaths Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,661 and those who have died remains 380, according to SCDHEC.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10).

