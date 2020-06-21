SCDHEC announces 907 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday; 115 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 907 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 Sunday. The state health department also announced nine additional confirmed deaths.

There are currently 692 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to health officials.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 24,661, probable cases to 32, confirmed deaths to 653, and zero probable deaths, DHEC said Sunday in its daily news release.



DHEC said six of the deaths were in elderly people from Chester (1), Colleton (1), Florence (2), and Richland (2) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.



The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:



Abbeville (2), Aiken (7), Anderson (18), Bamberg (6), Beaufort (41), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (7), Charleston (109), Cherokee (2), Chester (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (2), Colleton (10), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Dorchester (34), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (18), Greenville (133), Greenwood (18), Horry (115), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (9), Laurens (18), Lee (3), Lexington (43), Marion (5), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (26), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (35), Richland (33), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (19), Sumter (14), Union (4), Williamsburg (4), York (31)



The number of new probable case is listed below.

Colleton (1)



As of Saturday, a total of 337,469 tests have been conducted in the state.



The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 5,622 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.1 percent, according to DHEC.