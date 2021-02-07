SCDHEC announces over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,228 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 35 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 412,996, probable cases to 53,377, confirmed deaths to 6,849, and 802 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 31

Dillon – 8

Florence – 74

Georgetown – 13

Horry – 138

Marion – 12

Marlboro – 15

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 8.8%

For more information, please click here.