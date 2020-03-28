SCDMV issues guidelines for expiring licenses, registrations

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has issued some new guidelines meant to help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The SCDMV asks that state issued documents like ID cards and driver’s licenses that expire between March 1 and June 20 be treated as valid until July 1.

The same guideline applies for vehicle registrations.

SCDMV will suspend the collection of late fees for late vehicle registration renewals. It will also temporarily stop the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay property taxes for registration renewals that expire March 2020 through June 2020.

The agency also asks that temporary license plates expiring between March and June be treated as valid through July 1.

In a release, SCDMV said it asks all public and private businsses, including law enforcement agencies, to take the measures into consideration.

It recommended drivers keep a copy of the guidance with them if they are traveling out of state.

