SCHA to award $1,000 to 70 healthcare workers impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), along with several partners, has raised enough funding to award $1,000 to 70 frontline healthcare workers who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible for a grant, individuals must be employed part, or full-time by a South Carolina hospital and must have been personally impacted by COVID-19 from a financial, family, or personal health standpoint.

The grants are also available to individuals who were furloughed or laid-off by a hospital due to the impact of COVID-19.

All applications will be reviewed by a panel of leaders representing several of SCHA’s affiliated professional membership groups, including the SC Healthcare Human Resources Association, SC Organization of Nurse Leaders, and SC Society for Hospital Fund Development.

Applicants will be notified if they are selected to receive

support from SCHA Foundation. The grants are not considered taxable income.

Those who are eligible can access the COVID-19 Fund Request Form at

scha.org/apply

Funds are limited, so all applications must be received by June 12.

