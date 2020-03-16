School lunch pick-up info for Horry County Schools, other districts during coronavirus closures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Schools districts across the News13 area will provide students with meals during closures due to the coronavirus.

Horry County Schools

According to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16 at the following locations:

Aynor Elementary

Green Sea Floyd’s Elementary

Homewood Elementary

Loris Elementary

Myrtle Beach Elementary

Myrtle Beach Middle

North Myrtle Beach Middle

Palmetto Bays Elementary

Socastee Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Whittemore Park Middle

“Lunches include grab and go style meals and students must be present in the vehicle. Meals will be provided for all students 18 years and younger and can be picked up at any of the stated locations,” Bourcier says. “Monday through Wednesday’s grab and go bags will include one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. Thursday’s grab and go bags will consist of one lunch, and one breakfast and lunch for Friday. Adult meals will not be provided.”

Marlboro County School District

Starting Monday, March 16, the Marlboro County School District will provide lunch and a snack to children during the school closures Monday through Friday, the district says in a Facebook post. These will be provided in a drive-through pick-up and a bus stop pick-up. School site drive-through pick-up will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and bus stop pick-up will be 5 hours after morning pick-up time. The following schools will be drive-through locations:

AMIkids Infinity Marlboro

Bennettsville Primary School

Bennettsville Intermediate School

Marlboro County High School

Blenheim Middle School of Discovery

Clio Elementary

McColl Elementary Middle

Wallace Elementary Middle

“It is our priority to ensure that our students continue to receive the proper nutrition during this school closure. This service is available to ALL Marlboro County children 18 years of age and younger. No student will be permitted to enter the building or eat on-site,” the district post also says.

Marion County School District

The Marion County School District will be preparing a bag lunch daily until March 31, the district says in a Facebook post. Families can pick-up lunches between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Mullins attendance area:

Palmetto Middle School

First Friendship Church

Mt. Zion AME in Zion

Gapway Recreation Center

North Mullins Primary School

Marion attendance area:

Easterling Primary School

Marion High School

Mt. Zion in Sellers

The Hot Spot

Temperance Hill Fire Department

Florence One Schools

Florence One Schools will also provide students with meals during school closures, according to the district’s website.

Starting on Monday, March 16, breakfast bags will be available from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for drive-through or pick-up at the following school and community locations:

School locations:

Briggs Elementary

Carver Elementary

Delmae Elementary

Dewey Carter Elementary

Greenwood Elementary

Henry Timrod Elementary

Lucy T Davis Elementary

McLaurin Elementary

North Vista Elementary

RN Beck

Savannah Grove Elementary

Theodore Lester Elementary

Wallace Gregg Elementary

Woods Road CDC

Sneed Middle

Southside Middle

West Florence High School

Wilson High School

Community locations:

Boys & Girls Club

Brandon Woods Community

Brittany Place

Brookgreen Community

Church Hill

Glendale Community

Iola Park

Levy Park

Maple Park

Mt. Zion Apartments

Northwest Community

Pine Forrest Community

Quinby Community

Right Direction Church

Sand-Pit Community

Savannah Grove Baptist Church

Sedgefield Apartments

Southern Pines

Terra Community

Waverly

West Point

Willow’s Trace

Hot lunches with a snack will be available for drive-through or pick-up a the same school locations from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bagged lunches and a snack will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at these community locations. Dinners will available from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at all locations.

