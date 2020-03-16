School lunch pick-up info for Horry County Schools, other districts during coronavirus closures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Schools districts across the News13 area will provide students with meals during closures due to the coronavirus.
Horry County Schools
According to district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16 at the following locations:
- Aynor Elementary
- Green Sea Floyd’s Elementary
- Homewood Elementary
- Loris Elementary
- Myrtle Beach Elementary
- Myrtle Beach Middle
- North Myrtle Beach Middle
- Palmetto Bays Elementary
- Socastee Elementary
- Waccamaw Elementary
- Whittemore Park Middle
“Lunches include grab and go style meals and students must be present in the vehicle. Meals will be provided for all students 18 years and younger and can be picked up at any of the stated locations,” Bourcier says. “Monday through Wednesday’s grab and go bags will include one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. Thursday’s grab and go bags will consist of one lunch, and one breakfast and lunch for Friday. Adult meals will not be provided.”
Marlboro County School District
Starting Monday, March 16, the Marlboro County School District will provide lunch and a snack to children during the school closures Monday through Friday, the district says in a Facebook post. These will be provided in a drive-through pick-up and a bus stop pick-up. School site drive-through pick-up will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and bus stop pick-up will be 5 hours after morning pick-up time. The following schools will be drive-through locations:
- AMIkids Infinity Marlboro
- Bennettsville Primary School
- Bennettsville Intermediate School
- Marlboro County High School
- Blenheim Middle School of Discovery
- Clio Elementary
- McColl Elementary Middle
- Wallace Elementary Middle
“It is our priority to ensure that our students continue to receive the proper nutrition during this school closure. This service is available to ALL Marlboro County children 18 years of age and younger. No student will be permitted to enter the building or eat on-site,” the district post also says.
Marion County School District
The Marion County School District will be preparing a bag lunch daily until March 31, the district says in a Facebook post. Families can pick-up lunches between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the following locations:
Mullins attendance area:
- Palmetto Middle School
- First Friendship Church
- Mt. Zion AME in Zion
- Gapway Recreation Center
- North Mullins Primary School
Marion attendance area:
- Easterling Primary School
- Marion High School
- Mt. Zion in Sellers
- The Hot Spot
- Temperance Hill Fire Department
Florence One Schools
Florence One Schools will also provide students with meals during school closures, according to the district’s website.
Starting on Monday, March 16, breakfast bags will be available from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for drive-through or pick-up at the following school and community locations:
School locations:
- Briggs Elementary
- Carver Elementary
- Delmae Elementary
- Dewey Carter Elementary
- Greenwood Elementary
- Henry Timrod Elementary
- Lucy T Davis Elementary
- McLaurin Elementary
- North Vista Elementary
- RN Beck
- Savannah Grove Elementary
- Theodore Lester Elementary
- Wallace Gregg Elementary
- Woods Road CDC
- Sneed Middle
- Southside Middle
- West Florence High School
- Wilson High School
Community locations:
- Boys & Girls Club
- Brandon Woods Community
- Brittany Place
- Brookgreen Community
- Church Hill
- Glendale Community
- Iola Park
- Levy Park
- Maple Park
- Mt. Zion Apartments
- Northwest Community
- Pine Forrest Community
- Quinby Community
- Right Direction Church
- Sand-Pit Community
- Savannah Grove Baptist Church
- Sedgefield Apartments
- Southern Pines
- Terra Community
- Waverly
- West Point
- Willow’s Trace
Hot lunches with a snack will be available for drive-through or pick-up a the same school locations from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bagged lunches and a snack will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at these community locations. Dinners will available from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at all locations.
Count on News13 for updates as we receive information from other districts.
