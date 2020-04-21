Schumer: Deal reached on major parts of $500B virus aid

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on the Senate floor, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer said Thursday that he “should not have used the words I used” when he declared in front of the Supreme Court that two justices would “pay the price” for their decision in an abortion case. (Senate TV via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says agreement has been reached on major elements of a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package for small businesses, as well as additional help for hospitals and virus testing.

Schumer said post-midnight talks among Democratic and Republican leaders, along with Trump administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, produced a breakthrough agreement on the package. He said he hoped the package could be voted on Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.

