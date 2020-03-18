ASK HERE

Scotland County issues state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Scotland County government officials have declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The changes listed in this document will be implemented: Download

