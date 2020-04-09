Second-grader spends spring break writing thank you letters to healthcare workers

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Gabriella Pucino wanted to say thank you to healthcare workers “to make them feel like family.”

Gabriella had the idea to write letters to healthcare workers since her mom and father both have careers in the medical field.

“Because everybody in the whole world is going through a hard time and to make the doctors and nurses feel like family I thought that we could make letters to show them that we care about them” GABRIELLA PUCINO, 2ND GRADER

Gabriella didn’t expect for her idea to turn into a school wide service project.

Pucino’s mom, Elizabeth reached out to Gabriella’s teacher to see if her class wanted to get involved.

Gabriella’s teacher took the idea to Principal Megan Williams to see if the entire second grade class could participate.

“And then the teacher reached out to me thinking all of the second graders in the school could do it and it sort of grew from there and I thought you know this is something everybody could do and as it went on down the line it became this school wide service project,” said Williams.

Principal Megan Williams says they will continue writing letters as long as they are out of school. She hopes for hundreds of cards to be made.

Gabriella said she is wishing for “ten thousand million!”