‘She loved life’: Horry Co. woman dies from COVID-19 complications

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach area community is mourning the loss of Cynthia “Cindy” Solomon Tilley.

Tilley died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19 after battling the virus for more than two weeks.

Best friend and employer, Amy Howie, describes Tilley as having a “full of life” personality and was a friend to many.

“She loved life. She loved to dance. She loved music. She loved Motown. She loved beach music,” said Howie.

Tilley started feeling sick in June and went to the doctor where she tested positive for the virus.

Her symptoms worsened as weeks passed.

“She just wasn’t getting any better and she wound up going back to the hospital and had some IV fluids and some breathing treatments done. She wound up getting pneumonia in her left lung,” said Howie.

Howie says she also suffered from a blood clot.

Tilley was released from the hospital to recover from home.

Howie was able to talk to Tilley in her final hours. Scared, but making each other laugh as they always did.

“I had told her that if she needed anything during the night to call and I would call and check on her the next day, but unfortunately that didn’t happen,” said Howie.

Tilley died in her home at the age of 61.

She leaves behind two children and granddaughters, who she loved dearly.

“Anyone who doesn’t think the virus is real, it’s real,” said Howie.

Howie says loving your family now means wearing a mask and social distancing whenever possible.

“Do social distancing. Wear a mask. I hear so many people, I know it’s so controversial about the masks. About your rights and all that, but when your loved one passes away because of your negligence of a mask – and I know the mask is not 100%. What’s it going to hurt to take the little baby steps to get through all this?” said Howie.

A visitation for Tilley will be held on Wednesday at Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Little River from 6-8 p.m.

More information on Tilley’s visitation can be found here.