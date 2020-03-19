Signs along highways in South Carolina warn of coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Signs along highways in the Grand Strand are warning of coronavirus.
News13 crews have seen the signs along Highway 17 an Highway 501.
SCDOT says the electronic messages signs are to share safety messages related to the coronavirus.
