Singer Pink and her 3-year-old son recover after testing positive for coronavirus

Singer and songwriter Alecia Beth Moore, better known as Pink, said Friday that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago and have since recovered.

“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests,” she wrote on Twitter.

After quarantining at home for more than two weeks, Pink and her son got tested again and the results came back negative, she said.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not making testing more widely accessible,” she wrote.

In an effort to support the healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the crisis, she donated $500,000 to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles: L.A. Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She also donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where she said her mother worked for 18 years.

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and the old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” she wrote.

In her message, she urged people to stay home and thanked healthcare professionals working to protect “our loved ones.”