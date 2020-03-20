Small Business Administration approves Gov. McMaster’s request for disaster assistance

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) The Small Business Administration has approved Governor McMaster’s request for disaster assistance, the governor’s office says.

“The disaster declaration means that South Carolina’s small businesses that have suffered substantial economic injury as a result of the COVID-19 virus may qualify for low-interest federal disaster loans. All 46 counties are included in the disaster declaration,” says the governor’s office. “Governor McMaster requested the disaster declaration in a March 17 letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.”

“These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community,” said Gov. McMaster. “There’s no doubt that our state’s small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way. To have Administrator Carranza approve our request so quickly shows that President Trump’s administration is fully committed to helping our businesses recover from the impact of this virus.”

Businesses in SC can apply online here.

LATEST HEADLINES: