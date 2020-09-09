South Carolina 3rd grade teacher, 28, dies from COVID-19

Media members document the inside of a fifth grade classroom set up for social distancing during a media demonstration at A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering Monday, July 20, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina third-grade teacher who was last in her classroom less than two weeks ago has died from COVID-19.

Officials with Richland School District 2 say 28-year-old Demi Bannister was diagnosed with the virus on Friday and died Monday.

Bannister was a third-grade teacher starting her fifth year of teaching at Windsor Elementary School in Columbia.

Officials say Bannister was at the school on Aug. 28, during a week of teacher workdays before the school year began.

No other teacher deaths from COVID have been reported in the state.

