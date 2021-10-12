South Carolina adds 785 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s number of new, daily COVID-19 cases continued to drop over the weekend, according to information released Tuesday from the state’s health agency.

The state recorded 785 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, in addition to 185 probable cases, 17 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Of 14, 263 new tests reported to the state, 7.5% were positive for the virus.

The new cases continue a downward trend, returning South Carolina to numbers it hasn’t seen since July.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 706,321 confirmed cases, 173,664 probable cases, 11,300 confirmed deaths and 1,756 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

About 61.3% of eligible people in South Carolina have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53.4% have completed vaccination, according to information updated Sunday by DHEC.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 10 confirmed, six probable

Dillon – Eight confirmed

Florence – Nine confirmed, two probable

Horry – 51 confirmed, nine probable

Marion – Three confirmed

Marlboro – Three confirmed, two probable