South Carolina COVID-19 case count surpasses 10,000 as DHEC reports 10 more deaths

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 209 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,096 and those who have died to 435.

Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Kershaw (1), Lexington (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (5), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (9), Cherokee (2), Chester (5), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (5), Darlington (2), Dorchester (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (4), Greenville (54), Hampton (2), Horry (6), Jasper (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lee (4), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (6), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (21), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (6)

