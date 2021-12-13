South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina surpassed 1,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on late last week, according to information released by the state’s health agency on Monday.

South Carolina last consistently saw more than 1,000 new cases a day in October. It hit 1,000 confirmed cases again on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control releases three separate reports on Mondays, based on information the agency received two days prior to each report.

The increase in cases comes after the state’s number of new diagnoses has slowly risen over the last few weeks after months of declines, signaling that South Carolina could be entering a winter surge.

Monday’s report included 589 new, confirmed cases, 228 probable cases, one confirmed death and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 16,917 new tests reported to the state, 4.9% were positive for the virus.

Sunday’s report included 744 new, confirmed cases, 389 probable cases, seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 22,047 new tests reported to the state, 4.9% were positive for the virus.

Saturday’s report includes 712 confirmed cases, 437 probable cases, nine confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths. Of 22,419 new tests reported to the state, 4.8% were positive for the virus. Among those deaths was one confirmed COVID-19 death in Florence County, and one confirmed death in Horry County.

Only 14 of the state’s 46 counties were rated as having a “moderate” spread of the virus, according to DHEC. The others are in the “high” category, meaning that there have been more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

The updates bring the state’s total counts to 744,162 confirmed cases, 186,044 probable cases, 12,454 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,951 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case count for local counties included in Monday’s report are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, 12 probable

Dillon – Five probable

Florence – 17 confirmed, 11 probable

Horry – 34 confirmed, 29 probable

Marion – Two probable

Marlboro – One confirmed, three probable