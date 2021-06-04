South Carolina COVID-19 positive test rate drops to 2.1%

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2% of COVID-19 tests reported to the South Carolina Department of Health on Wednesday were positive for the virus, according to information released by the agency on Friday.

Of 8,071 new tests, 2.1% were positive. More than 7.9 million tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic. The positive rate had lingered between 3 and 4 percent for most of the last two weeks.

The state also announced an additional 119 new, confirmed cases, another 119 probable cases, 10 confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death.

Among the newly-reported deaths was a middle-aged person in Florence County, and an elderly person in Horry County.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 492,046 confirmed cases, 101,681 probable cases, 8,585 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, five probable

Dillon – One probable

Florence – Three confirmed, one probable

Horry – Eight confirmed, nine probable

Marion – No new cases

Marlboro – Six confirmed, one probable