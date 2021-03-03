South Carolina has 2nd fewest COVID-19 restrictions, new study shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has the second fewest COVID-19 restrictions in the country, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study — which was published Tuesday — looked at 14 different metrics between all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to determine which states had the fewest restrictions. WalletHub looked at whether states had mask requirements and restrictions on restaurants, among other things.

South Carolina had the second fewest restrictions, ranked behind Iowa, which had the least. Virginia had the most restrictions, the study shows.

The study also found that despite having the second fewest restrictions, the state still had the 19th lowest death rate.

The state also had the 14th lowest unemployment ranking, according to the study.

The full methodology can be found in the full study.

