South Carolina Hospital Association receives $1,000 grants for hospital employees impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) partnered with Southern Tide and Christian McCaffrey’s 22 and You Foundation to award $1,000 grants to hospital workers impacted by COVID-19.

The grants will be given out to at least 70 employees of South Carolina hospitals, SCHA said. Individuals must be employed either full- or part-time by a South Carolina hospital and have been personally impacted financially, personal health, or from a family standpoint in order to be eligible. Individuals who were laid-off or furloughed by a hospital are also eligible.

An application form can be found on the SCHA website, and applications will be reviewed by a panel of leaders, SCHA said. Applications must be received by June 12 and funds are limited.

The grants are not considered taxable income.

