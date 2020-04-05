South Carolina inmate tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate had been in the facility for around 3 weeks on a Family Court bench warrant. The Family Court hearing resulted in a sentence of 90 days or $1,200.

He was screened initially for the coronavirus on March 30 with no issues and was classified as an inmate worker.

He became symptomatic on Friday, April 3 and was immediately isolated and tested.

The detention center learned on Sunday, April 5 that his test results were positive.

He is currently quarantined and detention center personnel are coordinating communication with the inmate’s family.

35 inmates that were held in the infected inmate’s housing unit have been isolated to one location as a precaution and will be under close observation for a minimum of 14 days while being screened and having their temperatures checked daily.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will continue to screen all incoming inmates and designated personnel will continue checking the temperatures of all incoming inmates and employees.

A contracted cleaning crew is currently sanitizing all areas that may have been affected.

Latest Headlines