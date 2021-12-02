South Carolina nurse pleads not guilty to creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An employee of a South Carolina skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has been indicted on federal charges of creating false COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Tammy McDonald pleaded not guilty Thursday — the same day the indictment was unsealed. She is a registered nurse and nursing director at a center in Columbia. The center was not named in the indictment.

McDonald’s attorney, Jim Griffin, says she made one or two false vaccination cards to help a relative at the University of South Carolina who has “anti-vaccination beliefs.” He says McDonald is vaccinated and received no money for creating the cards.