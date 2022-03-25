COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The COVID-19 vaccination gender gap appears to extend to children, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Across all age groups, males tend to have lower vaccination rates than women at both the national and state level. However, at least in South Carolina, that gap appears to be shortening among the younger population.

In the state, 3,379 per 10,000 girls between the ages of 5 and 17 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 3,168 for boys of the same age.

For comparison, 6,675 out of every 10,000 South Carolina women between the ages of 18 and 64 have received at least one dose, and 5,745 per 10,000 of men in the same age group have. The smallest gap is among seniors, with 8,989 per 10,000 women over the age of 65 receiving at least one dose, compared to 8,777 per 10,000 for men.

Those gaps and vaccination rates vary widely by county, as well. In Horry County, 2,966 per 10,000 girls between the ages of 5 and 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,830 per 10,000 boys have.

In Charleston County, those rates and 5,270 per 10,000 girls, and 5,084 per 10,000 boys.

In Marlboro County, which has seen low vaccination rates and high COVID-19 case counts, the gap is almost nonexistent — 2,026 per 10,000 girls, and 2,015 for boys. For adults, the county’s rates are drastic, at 5,259 per 10,000 for women between the ages of 18 to 64, and 3,474 for men.

Statewide, 19.8% of South Carolina children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 16% have completed vaccination, according to DHEC. Among those ages 12 and older, 66.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 55.7% have completed vaccination.

Men continue to get vaccinated at lower rates than women, despite getting sick and dying of the virus at higher rates. The sickness and fatality gap is attributed to political differences — men are more likely to be Republicans, women are more likely to be Democrats — along with fewer men wearing masks and and a general lack of men pursuing health care.

Jobs may also be a factor among adults. Women tend to fill roles in teaching and health care, meaning they were eligible sooner, according to a post by Novant Health. Women are also more health conscious and handle medical care for their children.

There is no current research pointing to a cause for the vaccination gap among children.

Nationally, the shortest gap is in Oregon, with a 3.4 percentage point difference between sons and daughters, and the highest in Missouri, with a 13 percentage point difference, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Globally, there’s no significant gap between boys and girls, according to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. However, gender discrimination in some areas means that boys have more access to vaccines than girls. When women aren’t able to access vaccines, it makes them less likely to be able to immunize their children.

And despite having higher vaccination rates, women are more likely than men to delay or deny the vaccine, citing that they felt it was too new, that they were afraid of side effects or that they had a medical condition that prevented them from receiving a shot, according to a September post by the Stanford University Clayman Institute for Gender Research. That’s shifted, the post said, as the CDC declared the vaccines as safe for pregnant woman, which has led to more women of reproductive ages getting immunized.