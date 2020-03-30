South Carolina rated ‘C’ when it comes to practicing social distancing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina received a “C” rating when it comes to practicing social distancing, according to data released by Unacast.

Using anonymous phone interaction and GPS data, Unacast looked at the distance people are traveling compared to normal travel before the coronavirus pandemic, according to their methodology.

Charleston County is the only county in South Carolina to receive an “A” grade. Darlington and Florence counties both received “D” grades, while Dillon and Marlboro counties received “F” grades.

To get an “A” grade, counties must have movement reduced by at least 40%. An “F” grade means the county has seen reduced movement of less than 10%, or an increase in movement.

Top 5 counties in South Carolina:

Charleston (A) Allendale (B) Beaufort (B) York (B) Greenville (B)

Bottom 5 counties in South Carolina:

Calhoun (F) Cherokee (F) Hampton (F) Fairfield (F) Dillon (F)

Washington D.C. has the highest rating in the United States, followed by Hawaii, Nevada, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Wyoming has the worst rating in the United States, followed by Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, and North Dakota.