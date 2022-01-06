South Carolina reaches new COVID-19 case high — by more than 2,000

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, daily confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday surpassed the previous record – set last week – by more than 2,000, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported 9,497 new, confirmed cases, 3,823 probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and eight probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 64,421 new tests reported to the state, 29.1% were positive for the virus.

The data is based on information the agency received on Tuesday. DHEC reports data two days after it receives it.

Among those newly announced deaths was the confirmed COVID-19-caused death of a person in Dillon County and the probable COVID-19-caused deaths of two people in Horry County.

The previous record was 7,298 confirmed cases and 3,848 probable ones, which was set on Dec. 30, according to DHEC.

The records come as the country experiences its largest surge yet, mostly fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The update brings the state’s totals to 817,327 confirmed cases, 217,929 probable cases, 12,742 confirmed deaths and 2,003 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 52 confirmed, 43 probable

Dillon – 53 confirmed, 10 probable

Florence – 261 confirmed, 114 probable

Horry – 441 confirmed, 249 probable

Marion – 77 confirmed, 11 probable

Marlboro – 69 confirmed, 43 probable