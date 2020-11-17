South Carolina reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases; 85 in Horry County, 40 in Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 1,088 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 11 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528, probable cases to 11,372, confirmed deaths to 3,884, and 272 probable deaths.
Here are new cases in our counties:
Darlington – 12
Dillon – 3
Florence – 40
Georgetown – 8
Horry – 85
Marion – 5
Marlboro – 4
Who Should Get Tested?
If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.
Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more aboutwho should get tested here.
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 293
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 7,894 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 13.8% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
