South Carolina reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases; 85 in Horry County, 40 in Florence County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC on Tuesday announced 1,088 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 11 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528, probable cases to 11,372, confirmed deaths to 3,884, and 272 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 12

Dillon – 3

Florence – 40

Georgetown – 8

Horry – 85

Marion – 5

Marlboro – 4

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.