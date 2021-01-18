South Carolina reports 2,946 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,946 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and eight additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 354,985 and confirmed deaths to 5,662.

The percent positive for Saturday is 23%. DHEC says a total of 4,370,454 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 53

Dillon – 47

Florence – 142

Georgetown – 33

Horry – 139

Marion – 21

Marlboro – 11

Other counties: please click here.

For the number of deaths reported by county, click here.