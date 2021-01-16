South Carolina reports 64 additional deaths, 4,671 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,671 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 64 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 346,880 and confirmed deaths to 5,577.

The percent positive for Saturday is 22.6%. DHEC says a total of 4,274,179 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 83

Dillon – 32

Florence – 158

Georgetown – 38

Horry – 246

Marion – 35

Marlboro – 10

Other counties: please click here.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.