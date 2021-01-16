South Carolina reports 64 additional deaths, 4,671 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,671 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 64 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 346,880 and confirmed deaths to 5,577.
The percent positive for Saturday is 22.6%. DHEC says a total of 4,274,179 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage.
Here are new cases in our counties:
Darlington – 83
Dillon – 32
Florence – 158
Georgetown – 38
Horry – 246
Marion – 35
Marlboro – 10
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.