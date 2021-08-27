South Carolina reports more than 4,500 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, most in a single day since January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s number of new, daily COVID-19 cases has surpassed 4,500, a number it hasn’t seen since the virus last peaked in January, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC released the information — based on numbers it received on Wednesday — on Friday.

There were 4,650 new, confirmed cases, 2,047 probable ones, 25 new, confirmed deaths and 14 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 41,931 new tests reported to the state, 14.3% were positive for the virus.

Among the confirmed deaths were two people in Darlington County and three people in Horry County. There was one probable COVID-19-caused death in Darlington County, and one in Horry County.

Horry County hospitals were 94.8% occupied on Thursday, according to the most recent data provided by DHEC. As of Thursday, 2.6% more hospital beds were being used statewide compared to a week ago. COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 11.4% over the last week, and the number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator increased by 10%. COVID-19 hospital admissions were up by 21.9%.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 36 confirmed, nine probable

Dillon – 26 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 167 confirmed, 24 probable

Horry – 282 confirmed, 160 probable

Marion – 22 confirmed

Marlboro – 15 confirmed, nine probable