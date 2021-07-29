South Carolina soars past 1,000 new, daily COVID-19 cases for first time since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has surpassed more than 1,000 confirmed daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since March as the delta variant continues to spread, according to data released Thursday from the state’s health agency.

The landmark comes one day after every county in the state moved into either the “moderate” or “high” incidence rate category.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,200 new, confirmed cases, 667 probable cases, four confirmed deaths and six probable COVID-19 deaths, as of information given to the agency on Tuesday.

Of 9,604 new tests reported to the state, 15.4% were positive for the virus.

Horry County had 105 new, confirmed cases and another 105 probable ones, as of the data released Thursday. It was the second-highest number of new, confirmed cases in the state, following Lexington County, which had one more reported. Horry County has topped the list for the highest number of new, daily cases several times over the last few weeks.

Of the new deaths, one was in Horry County.

Horry County had a “high” incidence rate for the virus, as of Thursday, with 409.2 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The state categorizes the incidence rate by looking at how many new, confirmed cases a county had over the last two weeks, per 100,000 people. A “low” rate is categorized as fewer than 50 cases, a “moderate” rate is between 51 and 200 new cases and a high rate is more than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 504,234 confirmed cases, 110,678 probable cases, 8,729 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

The numbers come a few days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it recommended for even vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in areas with a high spread of the virus, and for children to wear masks to school.

South Carolina law currently bans mask mandates in schools.