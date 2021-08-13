South Carolina surpasses 3,500 new, daily COVID-19 cases, nearly 1% of people in Horry County diagnosed within 2 weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina had more than 3,500 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, according to information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.

There were 3,585 confirmed cases, and an additional 893 ones, according to DHEC. South Carolina has not seen that many daily confirmed cases since January.

DHEC also reported 15 new, confirmed deaths, and five probable COVID-19-caused ones. Of 32,161 new tests reported to the state, 14.6% were positive for the virus.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 535,121 confirmed cases, 121,192 probable ones, 8,847 confirmed deaths and 1,192 probable COVID-19 caused one.

Horry County’s rolling two-week incidence rate for the virus was more than 997 new cases per 100,000 people, as of information from DHEC on Friday, meaning that nearly one in 100 people in the county had been diagnosed within a two-week span.

Of the new deaths, one was in Dillon County, two confirmed deaths were in Horry County and one probable COVID-19 caused death was in Horry County.

Local hospitals have begun reimplementing policies they haven’t seen since earlier in the pandemic, with Tidelands Health opening temporary respiratory clinics, rescheduling surgeries and supplementing frontline Staff. As of Tuesday, the hospital had 43 COVID-19 patients, including 12 patients in critical care and nine on a ventilator.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 17 confirmed, 18 probable

Dillon – 16 confirmed, six probable

Florence – 118 confirmed, eight probable

Horry – 338 confirmed, 74 probable

Marion – 40 confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – Seven confirmed, four probable