South Carolina vaccination rate hits 53%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Of South Carolina’s 11,205 confirmed and 1,724 probable COVID-19 caused deaths, 328 have been among those who were fully vaccinated, according to data updated Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That total includes deaths that occurred before the vaccine was available.

DHEC reports 13,611 total breakthrough cases among those who were fully vaccinated. About .599% of those who are fully vaccinated have been diagnosed with the virus, and .014% have died.

There were 1,334 new, confirmed cases reported to DHEC on Wednesday, according to data it released on Friday. There were an additional 451 new, probable cases, 64 confirmed deaths and 10 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 30,318 new tests reported to the state, 8% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths was the probable COVID-19-caused death of one person in Dillon County, one confirmed and one probable death in Florence County, and one confirmed and one probable death in Horry County.

About 61% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 53% have completed vaccination.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 701,555 confirmed cases, 172,458 probable cases, 11,205 confirmed deaths and 1,724 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 11 confirmed, 10 probable

Dillon – Seven confirmed, six probable

Florence – 28 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 76 confirmed, 39 probable

Marion – 10 confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – One confirmed