COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of COVID-19-positive people hospitalized in the state has dropped from 101 last week to 89 this week, according to information updated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control just before midnight on Sunday.

There were nine COVID-19 patients on ventilators, a 12.5% increase from the previous week. There were also 24 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, a 14.3% increase.

There were 711 confirmed and 360 probable cases reported to DHEC from April 3 to April 9, according to information updated early Tuesday afternoon. There were three confirmed and two probable COVID-19 deaths during that same time.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.16 confirmed cases, 314,540 probable cases, 15,082 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,616 probable COVID-19 deaths.