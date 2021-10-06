South Carolina’s daily COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000 for second day in a row

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, daily COVID-19 cases has dropped below 1,000 for the second day in a row, according to information released Wednesday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The data is based on numbers reported to DHEC on Monday. DHEC releases information two days after it receives it.

South Carolina last saw fewer than 1,000 new, daily cases in July.

On Wednesday, DHEC reported 834 new, confirmed cases, 444 probable cases, 46 confirmed deaths and nine probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Out of 10,896 tests reported to the state, 11.1% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths was the confirmed death of one person in Darlington County, the confirmed COVID-19 death of two people in Florence County, and three confirmed and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths in Horry County.

Despite the drop in total case counts, every county in South Carolina remains classified as having a “high” two-week cumulative incidence rate of the virus, which means there has been a rate of at least 200 people diagnosed with the virus per 100,000 people.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 10 confirmed, nine probable

Dillon – Seven confirmed, one probable

Florence – 16 confirmed, 13 probable

Horry – 52 confirmed, 21 probable

Marion – One confirmed, six probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, three probable